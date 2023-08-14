VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County students returned to the classroom Monday, joining the rest of Central Florida in the 2023-24 school year.

Volusia County Superintendent Dr. Carmen Balgobin hosted a press conference Monday where she shared some of the statistics of the first day. In all, the district has 63,000 enrolled students across 87 schools.

So far, attendance is at 89%.

The district has 4,576 instructional employees, and 418 new teachers in classrooms around the county.

Schools across the area served over 8,000 breakfasts, up 9.7% from last year, and over 27,000 lunches, which is up 3.5% from last year.

District officials are reminding students and parents of policy changes for this school year.

The Florida Department of Education has banned TikTok through school Wi-Fi due to concerns over school data security. School clubs and activities also cannot use the platform to promote themselves.

Another state law requires students to keep their phone off and in their backpack for the entire school day. The only exception is if a teacher says they can take it out for an instructional purpose. This also applies to things like Apple watches or AirPods.

Breaking these rules will result in disciplinary action, according to the district.

Orange County district officials say implementing the rule has gone well for their first week, but they’re only giving warnings until Labor Day.

“We’re really going to educate, and there will be no severe consequences imposed other than a reminder — you need to put your cell phone away and it has to be silenced,” said Dr. Maria Vasquez, Orange County Superintendent.

School officials are also warning parents and students of a Heat Advisory for Monday, as students return to school.

School district maintenance crews were at Deltona Middle School over the weekend repairing the air conditioning units to make sure classrooms would be cool for the first day.

And while the district has enough bus drivers to fill each route — 159 drivers for 159 routes — they say they still need to hire about 10 more drivers in order to be comfortably staffed for things like unplanned absences.

District officials say several drivers retired over the summer. It’s not uncommon for many bus drivers to move onto retirement, as according to the ADP Research Institute, data shows over half of bus drivers are over the age of 55.

Unlike other districts like Orange County, they are not encouraging parents to drive their students if they are able to. However, they are hoping parents will be patient with any delays that may come their way.