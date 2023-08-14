LEXINGTON, Ky. — A departure ceremony for more than 100 Kentucky National Guard Soldiers was held yesterday.

Soldiers assigned to the 138th Field Artillery Brigade, also known as "Kentucky Thunder," will deploy to Southwest Asia for nine months.

This is in support of Operation Spartan Shield, with the goal of continuing to maintain and build partnerships with American’s regional partners.

Tears were shed as family members and friends of the soldiers had the opportunity to support their loved ones during the ceremony. Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., was also in attendance to give remarks and bid the soldiers farewell.

“Today, you’re stepping up once again to serve this commonwealth and to serve your country in an unstable and difficult and dangerous world,” said Beshear. “You are leaving your loved ones to make sure this United States remains the home of the free because of you, the brave.”

The soldiers will be departing for their mission today and will support the U.S. Army Central Command in a few countries such as Jordan, Syria, and Iraq.