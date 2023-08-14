MADISON, Wis. — President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Milwaukee Tuesday, marking his sixth trip to the Badger State since taking office.

With Wisconsin among a handful of swing states and campaigns ramping up earlier than usual, the timing of the trip comes less than two weeks after Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Kenosha area to highlight investments in broadband. It also comes just a week before Republicans come to Milwaukee to host their first presidential primary debate ahead of 2024.

Though details of Tuesday’s visit were not made public, “Bidenomics” will be a buzzword heard several times during the president’s remarks. The White House has widely used the phrase as a marker of accomplishment to tout the creation of more than 13 million jobs under Biden’s policies, according to his administration.

Here are three topics you can expect to hear about from Biden when he visits Wisconsin this week:

America’s financial future

The president’s visit to New Mexico last week to highlight Bidenomics gave us a pretty good idea of what we can expect to hear in Wisconsin this week, including the economy.

“Our plan is working. It’s working,” Biden said during a stop at Arcosa Wind Towers in Albuquerque, New Mexico. “The economy has grown since I took office. It grew faster in the last quarter than anyone expected.”

Republicans, however, point to inflation and rising costs as a reason not to celebrate.

Jobs, jobs, jobs

Biden’s visit to Wisconsin comes on the eve of the first anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, so expect to hear about job creation too, which Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted during her visit to the Kenosha area earlier this month.

“Wisconsin, together we are rebuilding America,” Harris told the crowd at Sanmina in Pleasant Prairie earlier this month. “Through Bidenomics, we are showing that when we invest in workers and families, when we create jobs and opportunity when we roll up our sleeves and get to work, there is no limit to what we can achieve.”

Combating climate change

While the word “inflation” is in the name of Biden’s landmark legislation, the package of measures he signed into law also included a historic federal investment in climate change, which is all but certain to come up during Tuesday’s stop.

“A few years ago, they [laid] off workers because we weren’t investing in them. So, we passed significant climate legislation,” Biden said during a stop at a wind turbine manufacturer last week. "Not only does it move us away from fossil fuels to cleaner technologies like wind, but it means we’re going to make things and new technology here in America.”

The last time the president was in Wisconsin was Feb. 2023 when he visited a labor training facility in DeForest near Madison. During the stop, Biden discussed his economic plan, emphasizing how it had created jobs for more Americans.