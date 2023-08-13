ORLANDO, Fla. — Dangerously high temperatures led an Orlando woman to take matters into her own hands when she realized that one of the few Orange County cooling centers was closed for the weekend.

What You Need To Know Orlando hit 100 degrees on Saturday, continuing the week long high heat conditions



The unhoused are at a high risk of suffering from heat related illness, like heat stroke and fainting. This also applies to the elderly population and people with chronic diseases



The Christian Service Center in downtown Orlando is one of few Orange County facilities that offers the unhoused a place to go to get resources and get away from extreme weather events

Laura Kaplan is a retired air traffic controller, living in Lake Nona. She said she’s never done much volunteer work, but saw a need for donations at the Christian Service Center and set out to help.

“I saw a news article from the Christian Service Center, that people were tying palm fronds to their feet, so I went and bought 100 flip flops from the dollar store,” said Kaplan. “They also showed that they had a water fountain that you could refill bottles with, so I bought 50 bottles because that was all they had.”

Kaplan said she gathered everything she could, but finally got to the center and realized it was closed. She says several people were out on the pavement and the grass in front of the center and began approaching her, asking if she had water.

“I told them no, but I will go get some,” she said.

With the hot temperatures, she said she was under the impression the center would be open as a cooling center, so she was shocked to see that the unhoused had nowhere else to go.

“The situation wasn’t what I expected so I ended up getting some water and passing it out,” Kaplan said.

With the unhoused population at higher risk of heat-related illness, Kaplan said she was shocked that there seemed to be no plans to help them escape the elements over the weekend.

After passing out more than 100 water bottles on Saturday, she returned Sunday morning to do it again.

This time, she worked alongside an organization that passed out food.

Kaplan hopes that others in the community will see the need and extend their hand to help as well.

“It was very cathartic for me. It was such a little gesture on my part to buy $20 worth of water and pass it out to these people who obviously have nothing… So yes, I would do it again,” said Kaplan.

Signage on the building says that the facility is open Monday-Friday, however, back in June, when the Christian Service Center opened its cooling center for the first time this year, they stated that the shelter would remain open daily for triple-digit temperatures.

Then in July officials said the cooling center would be available when the heat index reached 103 degrees or higher.

In the same month, the center posted that they needed volunteers to help staff the cooling center.

It is unclear if any of these reasons caused the closure.