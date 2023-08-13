ORLANDO, Fla. — In a star studded event, U.S. Senator Geraldine Thompson hosted a town hall Saturday in Orlando to take a stand against recent education policies backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, including revised African American history standards.

Several guest speakers were also there as part of the 'Speak Out Town Hall' held at the James R. Smith Center.

New laws in Florida aimed at education from elementary school to the college level have caused controversay across the state

One attendee, Cynthia Harris, said she learned about the event on multiple platforms and knew she wanted to make her concerns known.

“In this climate, and the way things are going and the atrocities that are happening in this state, we need to stand together,” said Harris.

With grandchildren in the Florida public school system, Harris said she encourages them, as she did their parents (her children) to know who they are and where they came from.

Harris said these new policies in education are not only watering down the truth about African Americans in the United States but that in some cases, they seem to be attempting to rewrite history.

“We have to learn to be uncomfortable with learning the truth about things, and if that means that the stories are told then they just need to be told,” she said.

Several speakers including living descendants of the Occoee massacre and the Rosewood massacre shared historical moments that they say are not taught.

Harris said it warmed her heart to see so many like-minded people from the community come out to show their support.

“It makes me feel like there’s hope and that there’s a chance that we can make a difference and not just sit around and be at the table with our mouths closed,” Harris said.

Nationally known attorney Ben Crump was not present at the event, although listed as a speaker. Senator Thompson said he is out with Covid.

Attendees were asked to sign a petition at the end of the event, followed by questions and answers.