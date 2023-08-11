WORCESTER, Mass. - This Saturday and Sunday, most retail items of up to $2,500 will be exempt from sales tax. For local small businesses, the stretch is expected to provide a much-needed boost at a time when consumer spending typically hits a lull.

What You Need To Know This year's sales tax holiday in Massachusetts will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13



The Massachusetts Legislature made the August tax free weekend a permanent fixture in 2018, and the Massachusetts Retailers Association estimates there could be up to $500 million spent this weekend. Association president Jon Hurst said that's good news for stores, their employees and consumers looking for an opportunity to make their dollars stretch.

"Anything they can do to save on important family purchases, whether its back to school for their children, appliances, furniture, jewelery," Hurst said. "A lot of people even get a head start on their holiday shopping. It really is a great incentive to shop local."

In Worcester, the Crompton Collective was busy preparing for this weekend's customers. Mia Davis, an employee at the store, said there's a big emphasis on larger items like furniture.

"It's definitely a time when we want to push not only getting our name out there in general, but promoting different things in the store that people would be more likely to buy because its tax free," Davis said. "I've definitely noticed in years past it gets really busy. It's one of our busiest weekends."

The Crompton Collective sells a little bit of everything, from vintage cameras to handmade art and plans. Some of their more expensive items, however, which can sometimes go months without a buyer, are more likely to get scooped up with the perk this weekend provides.

"It gets people kind of in the mindset to make those purchases, and it's definitely kind of helpful to get people not only in our door, but purchasing items they wouldn't normally buy because it gives them that incentive," Davis said.

Alex Guardiola, vice president of government affairs and public policy for the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce, said tax free weekends leave a measurable impact on local small businesses.

"Allowing consumers to purchase large items under $2,500 helps not only the purchasers who save money, but also the local economy," Guardiola said. "With only four and a half months left before the holidays, this is also a perfect opportunity to purchase gifts locally in advance while also helping our small businesses here in the region."

The sales tax holiday applies only to eligible retail items bought for personal use by individuals. There are a few exceptions for the weekend - items like meals, motor vehicles, motorboats, telecommunications services, gas, electricity, tobacco products, marijuana products and alcoholic beverages are still taxable.