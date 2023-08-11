CHARLOTTE, N.C. — So far this year, more than 270,000 workers across all sectors lost their jobs in the U.S. According to challengergray.com, more than a third of those employees worked in the tech industry.

What You Need To Know

So far this year, more than 270,000 workers across all sectors lost their jobs in the U.S.

According to challengergray.com, more than a third of those employees worked in the tech industry

Charlie Nelson was part of the 150,000 tech workers who lost their job last year

Despite submitting more than 500 applications, Nelson remains optimistic

Charlie Nelson lost his job last September, joining more than 150,000 tech workers who were also laid off last year, according to data aggregate layoffs.fyi.

Nelson sees competition growing by the hour as new job listings pop up.

“There’s already 422 applicants for that role,” he said as he came across a job opening posted on LinkedIn.

Nelson says he stopped counting the number of applications he submitted in February when he surpassed 500. He says he would sometimes make it through the interview stages just as companies would go on hiring freezes.

“It’s not even about hiring a different candidate; the roles are no longer available,” said Nelson.

But, he remains encouraged.

“That opportunity hasn’t presented at this moment. I know that it will. So, I want to be prepared when it does happen.”

To get ahead of the curve, Nelson turned to N.C. Works in January, which helps workers across the Tar Heel state get back in the saddle after losing a job. They referred him to Goodwill Industries of the Central Piedmont, where he graduated a few weeks ago with a certification in advanced IT operations as a business analyst.

“You never know when that next opportunity is going to be the one that’s successful, so I just encourage everyone to keep going,” said Nelson.