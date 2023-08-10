STURGEON BAY, Wis. — A local candle-making company is working to support those affected by the Hawaii wildfires.

Door County Candle Company co-owner Christiana Trapani, with her husband, Nic Trapani, has created the Hawaii Wildfire Relief 16oz Liliko’i Candle. A portion of the profits from the candle will be donated to the American Red Cross for Maui wildfire relief.

The scent of the candle is Liliko’i, a Hawaiian passionfruit.

“For Nic and me, Maui is where we got engaged and where our love story found new wings. Today, our hearts are heavy as we witness the challenges facing Maui and its community,” Christiana Trapani wrote. “In this time of adversity, we’re standing hand in hand with the American Red Cross, channeling our dedication into tangible aid for those affected by the wildfires. A portion of the profits from every 16oz Liliko’i candle sold will contribute to the ongoing wildfire relief efforts.”

The fires first ignited Tuesday and the numbers of injuries and deaths have continued to grow.

Those interested in purchasing the Hawaii candle can click here.