MILWAUKEE — As the wildfires in Maui continue, many are stepping up to help provide relief, including one Wisconsin business that is supporting the Hawaiian people during this difficult time.

When you walk into Ono Kine Grindz, not only will you get to taste and see the specialities of Hawaii, but you’ll feel right at home, or a feeling of aloha.

Guy Roeseler is one of the owners. He said the marketplace started off as a small grocery store. It has now grown into a place where you can enjoy Hawaiian specialities like authentic dishes, coffee, sauces and candies imported right from Hawaii.

“Ono Kine Grindz means 'that delicious food,'" said Roeseler.

The islands hold a special place in Roeseler’s heart. It’s where he met his husband David Lau, who is also a co-owner.

When they found out about the wildfires destroying Maui back home, they decided to help. They’re donating 10% of their proceeds to relief efforts.

“Hawaii, we’re very tight-knit,” he said. “When you live on a little Island, you kind of know everybody and even if you don’t know them, you recognize them so everyone must be completely and personally affected. I can’t imagine.”

Hawaii will always be home for Lau. He was born in Honolulu and lived there for 54 years.

“I just cannot fathom from all the film footage that I am seeing,” said Lau. “When you don’t know where your son is or your mother and all cell communication towers are down.”

His message to his people back home is to stay strong and keep the faith.

“We’re doing what we can all the way from Wisconsin,” he said. “Aloha and God bless.”

Those interested can head to their Facebook page to keep track of fundraising updates and also for a list of credible relief efforts to donate to.