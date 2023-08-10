CLEVELAND — Many jobs in the tech industry have regular hours, good pay and the flexibility to work from home.

In the post-pandemic employment landscape, it’s a field that more and more folks are trying to break into.

Tech Elevator provides a means to do just that without having to go back to school, and they’ve had success in Cleveland.

For years, Tech Elevator graduate Hannah Scott worked an intense job in medicine, doing neuro-monitoring.

“Which is watching the nerves during surgery and telling surgeons when they hit the nerves,” Scott said. “It was a very fulfilling, but stressful, job.”

She said she got to see how tech played a role in medicine and wanted to become more involved in that process, but she needed training.

“The thought of going back to school for two or three more years seemed really daunting since I've been out of school for 10 years,” Scott said.

That’s when she came across Tech Elevator’s coding bootcamp.

She chose their 14-week, full-time, in-person program allowing her to learn with other people interested in tech.

“I was so nervous, and it was really scary, like, doing career transition,” she said. “I was used to doing the same thing for 10 years, so I was really nervous, but the instructors were amazing.”

Marty Mordarski, senior director of Campus Operations at Tech Elevator, said most of the folks who enroll in their bootcamps come from a similar background as Scott.

“Yeah, the typical student is a career changer,” Mordarski said. “So, someone who probably is in their early- to mid-30s, probably has a degree in something, although it's usually not technology, has worked in some combination of occupations for eight to 10 years, and has realized they've reached a moment where they want to do something different.”

Mordarski said the program places about 90 percent of students in jobs and that those jobs tend to pay much higher than what the students made before bootcamp.

“The average student will see an average lift in their annual earnings $1.6 million over the, you know, the lifetime of their careers,” he said.

While making a huge life adjustment like this can be scary, Scott said it’s been completely worth it for her.

“That's the best thing about working technology,” she said. “There's always something new to learn. It's like an emerging field, always new developments.”

The next cohort for full-time, in-person students will start in September.

