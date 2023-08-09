MILWAUKEE — A new report out this week from USA Today’s "Blueprint" shows that people in Wisconsin are paying 21% more to dine out than they were nine months ago as menu prices have continued to climb at bars and restaurants statewide.

"The rate of inflation may be slowing down but that doesn't mean the rate of inflation is gone," said Kristine Hillmer, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association. "The impact to restaurants is they do continue to see a rise in prices and a rise in labor, maybe not as fast as they had in the past but all of that will mean that we will continue to see higher menu prices."

While the new data shows reservations and restaurant bookings have remained steady statewide overall since 2022, Hillmer credits what could be a record-breaking summer for tourists in Wisconsin with keeping so many establishments afloat through higher prices.

“What you’re seeing in these numbers, when you compare it back to November to the summer, this is the height of the tourist season,” Hillmer said. “We see more people coming into the restaurants and we’re also seeing those reservations are staying pretty steady, and you’re also seeing the higher menu prices, so that all factors into what you’re seeing.”

Watch the full interview above.