A federal watchdog auditing military recruitment practices found that recruiters have skipped steps in the vetting process, potentially allowing recruits with ties to gangs and extremist groups into branches of the United States military.

The audit, performed by the Department of Defense’s Inspector General’s office and dated Aug. 3, found that military recruiters “generally screened applicants for extremist and criminal gang behavior” appropriately — in accordance with Defense Department and military service guidelines. But it also found that recruiters occasionally passed by some levels of recommended guidance entirely.

None of the audited applicants who reached the background investigation step were found to have had “unfavorable results” related to extremist or criminal gang associations — although one Marine Corps applicant was found to have not gone through the background investigation.

Skipping steps in the review process, the report said, could admit recruits that could "increase the potential for future security risks and disruption to good order, morale and discipline"

Over the years, reports and audits on extremism by the Department of Defense have found a very small number of cases of extremist activity. However, a 2021 report argued that “even a small number of cases can pose a significant problem, challenging safety and unit cohesion.”

“We will not tolerate actions that go against the fundamental principles of the oath we share, including actions associated with extremist or dissident ideologies,” Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin said in a memo released on Feb. 5, 2021.

Even while accounting for time periods in which certain guidelines were not in place, the report found that 41% of applicants were not asked initial questions about extremist or criminal gang affiliation; that recruiters didn’t administer screening questionnaires to 40% of applicants; didn’t implement tattoo or body modification reviews for 9% of applicants; didn’t provide evidence of fingerprint results for 9% of applicants; or provide evidence that a background check had been started for an applicant.

It was also found that the multiple errors were made by Air Force recruiters who “mistakenly checked boxes in the system indicating applicant extremist or gang association” — and that the system didn’t automatically stop the application process.

The audit pulled a sample of 224 applicants from six months of recruiting data, between July 2021 and the end of Jan. 2022, including 29 applicants who responded “yes” when asked if they ever have or currently have association with an extremist/hate organization or gang.

“As a result of not completing required applicant screening steps, military service recruiters may not have identified all applicants with extremist or criminal gang associations during the screening process, increasing the potential for future security risks and disruption to good order, morale and discipline,” the report read.

The point of enlistment standards is that they’re designed to minimize recruits who are “likely to become disciplinary cases, security risks, or who are likely to disrupt good order, morale and discipline.” Among the reasons for disqualifying applicants — including “significant” criminal records — is if an applicant has “exhibited antisocial behavior or other traits of character that may render the applicant unfit for service.”

The American military is no stranger to extremism, as Austin stated in a video released Feb. 19, 2021.

“It’s not new to our country and, sadly, it’s not new to our military,” he said.

In the mid-20th century, white nationalist groups gained footholds in Camp Pendleton, Camp Lejeune and Fort Bragg. The SPLC found that neo-Nazis were increasing within the ranks of the military in the mid-2000s, as discontent with war in the Middle East grew. The 2009 Fort Hood shooting — then the deadliest mass-shooting in the country’s history — was carried out by an active-duty military member who had adopted radical Islamic beliefs. And a Feb. 2020 Military Times poll of 1,630 active-duty readers of the publication found that 36% of troops responding to the poll had seen evidence of white supremacist and racist ideologies in the military.

Of the 968 total defendants who have been charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, 131 have a military background — and 117 of those were veterans. Of the non-veterans, five were in military reserves, four were active duty military, three were guard status and two were in basic training, according to data collected by George Washington University.

And earlier this year, Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira was arrested and charged under suspicion of leaking sensitive and classified defense documents in online chat servers. In high school, Teixeira was accused of making remarks about weapons and racial threats at school, raising enough red flags to make officials wonder what went wrong in the vetting process, CNN reported.