NEENAH, Wis. — Redesigns of inpatient behavioral health and women’s center spaces have been completed at the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah, the hospital announced Wednesday.

The facility updates are part of a larger, $100 million project to “modernize” the hospital; it’s the largest hospital in the Appleton area. The project was announced in Oct. 2021.

“Each phase of the coordinated modernization project reflects and supports ThedaCare’s mission to improve health and well-being of the communities served,” said Lynn Detterman, senior vice president of ThedaCare South Region. “As we are more than half-way through the project, we see the finish line in sight. As the plans take shape, it is incredible to see how these enhancements are advancing coordinated care throughout our communities.”

Inpatient behavioral health

The inpatient behavioral health space will undergo a total of four redesign phases. Phases one and two are complete. The space is already in the third phase.

ThedaCare is redesigning the space in an effort to provide “more coordinated and private care opportunities” for patients.

ThedaCare said, on average, patients stay at the behavioral health unit for four to five days. Currently, the hospital can care for 10 patients; when the project is complete, care teams can take on 19 patients.

At ThedaCare, inpatient behavioral health care includes a short-term hospital stay, intensive care, stabilizing symptoms, therapeutic services, educational services, planning for integration back into the community, group therapy and group activities.

Through the first two phases, patient rooms have been remodeled and a group meeting space was added. ThedaCare said while this creates communal space, patients will also have more privacy while getting care.

“The thoughtful design of the route our patients will take to access our services, and begin the admissions process, was incredibly important,” said Ronda Vetter. “We want to continue to provide dignity and privacy throughout the process.”

Vetter is the manager of the ThedaCare Inpatient Behavioral Health Program.

ThedaCare said the unit has a new admissions room, too. Providers can now admit patients in a private area.

“When people make the decision to get help, it is a very brave step,” Vetter said. “Our teams want to ensure each person feels safe and empowered as they begin their journey to healing.

“The intention planning aims to start each person out with a positive experience for their behavioral health needs,” Vetter continued. “Our goal is to help them feel safer and enhance their experience through the Modernization updates.”

In phase three, which is underway, additional updates will be made to patient rooms. ThedaCare said the goal is to provide every patient with a private room. Phase three is expected to be finished this fall.

During phase four, more patient rooms will be remodeled. ThedaCare also said there will be a new sitting area. Phase four is set to be complete at the top of 2024. When it’s complete, the unit will then be able to take on the larger patient load.

“Investing in the inpatient care space shows ThedaCare’s commitment to continuing to provide and enhance behavioral health care in our communities,” said Julie Meyer, director of ThedaCare Behavioral Health. “We understand it is a critical need. Our teams have always provided great care, and now, we have the opportunity to make the care even better. Enhancements such as private rooms, direct line of sight for team members, a relaxation room, an exercise room — all of these things tie back to ThedaCare’s dedication to empower people to live their best, unique lives.”

Women's center

The women’s center is a new addition under the ThedaCare modernization project. The center began taking patients on July 20, 2023 for screening and diagnostic mammography, ultrasound imaging and bone density testing.

“Many women like to schedule their mammogram and bone density testing at one time,” Don Van Krey said. “In the past, women might have needed to go to multiple locations for these services, and at times, delayed the important screenings. We were purposeful in planning the Women’s Center. It is now convenient for them to have the opportunity complete screenings and tests at one location, at the same time.”

Van Krey is the manager of diagnostic imaging at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center–Neenah

The women’s center has three mammography pods, complete with technology, supplies and individual changing areas. The entire mammogram process can be executed in one space.

“Before the design of the mammography pods, women would need to go from one room to another,” Van Krey said. “Again, we wanted to make them feel comfortable, provide additional privacy, and enhance their experience.”

The women’s center also includes private waiting areas with natural lighting, comfortable furniture and a refreshment station with snacks and coffee. ThedaCare called the center a “spa-like experience.”

“We understand that many of these recommended screenings and tests are not always an enjoyable time for women,” said Van Krey. “Often, women might feel anxious or nervous. Our teams want to do everything we can to put women at ease, and help them through process.”

Additionally, the women’s center features a piece of artwork donated by the Ladies of Lambeau. The group consists of Green Bay Packers’ employees, board members and wives and partners of players, coaches, employees and board members. The group focuses on giving back to the community through charity work. The group partnered with Foundation for Hospital Art to deliver the artwork. Foundation for Hospital Art seeks to “give comfort and hope to those in hospitals.”

What's next for ThedaCare?

During the next phases of the hospital’s redesign, ThedaCare will get a new dining area on the main floor.

The hospital’s family birth center will also be updated to create a “modern, comfortable and soothing environment.”

Additionally, the project will create a “main street, where key diagnostic outpatient services will be located on the first floor of the hospital to ensure easier patient access.”

The entire project is set to be complete by early 2024.