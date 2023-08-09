One year ago Thursday, President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law, marking one of the most significant expansions of veterans health care in 30 years.

Wednesday, just one day shy of the anniversary, is the deadline to access backdated benefits and compensation from the date the law was signed to now.

“If you miss today's deadline, you can still file a claim or an intent to file a claim, but it will mean that you won't be able to backdate your benefits to a year ago,” said Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., who is the ranking member of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs and is the original sponsor of the PACT Act. “That can amount to thousands of dollars a month, times 12. And so you can see the urgency of why we want veterans to not miss out on the possibility of having backdated benefits.”

“There’s 23 new presumptive conditions and if a veteran has any of those 23 conditions, it’s a slam dunk — it’s automatic. The burden of proof is no longer in the hands of the veteran or the survivor. The PACT Act has really made things simpler when it comes to delivering benefits,” Department of Veterans Affairs press secretary Terrance Hayes said in an interview with Spectrum News.

According to the VA, over 800,000 PACT Act related claims have been submitted by veterans and their surviving families from Aug. 10, 2022, to July 29. But the VA estimates there are potentially more than 3.5 million people eligible.

“If they miss the Aug. 9 timeline, no worries,” Hayes said. “They’re able to still file a PACT Act claim next year, five years from now, 10 years from now, 20 years from now, but again, the sense of urgency is real. We want to get as much benefits in their hands as possible and we are encouraging folks to do that by signing up by Aug. 9.”

The VA said it's likely anyone who served overseas since 1955 is eligible for expanded benefits under the PACT Act. For Takano, making sure veterans affected by burn pits have the resources they need is personal.

“I feel a very, very real and visceral connection to veterans. I had three great uncles who served in the 442nd infantry combat team during World War II. It was a segregated fighting unit of Japanese Americans who volunteered — some were drafted,” said Takano, whose family is of Japanese descent. “I always find it so poignant that we had individuals in our country, people of color, who stepped up to fight for our country, and believed in our country and believed in the promise of our country, even as our country wasn't living up to its ideals.”

The PACT Act was signed by Biden last year when Takano was still chairman of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs. Takano calls the moment “a career-defining piece of legislation,” adding that he'll "count myself very fortunate if I'm able to equal the accomplishment of the PACT Act.” But Takano also redirected the spotlight from himself to those he is championing.

“It's so important that we take care of our veterans, we don't ever want them feeling that the country has let them down,” said Takano. “Because of everything they've given to us, we want to make sure that they know that we have their backs, if they're suffering from a toxic exposure, and all of us relate to a toxic exposure. We should be there for them. And the PACT Act is a big statement: We are there for you.”

Veterans and survivors who think they may be covered under the PACT Act can visit VA.gov/PACT for a list of qualifying conditions, which include multiple types of cancers and respiratory issues. Veterans can also call 800-698-2411.

Julia Benbrook contributed to this report.