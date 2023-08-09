One of the areas in the city that was transformed during the COVID-19 pandemic is Corona Plaza in Queens, a small triangle of city-owned land just off of Roosevelt Avenue.

The number of vendors ballooned to nearly a hundred. That was until late July, when the city followed neighborhood complaints and cracked down on illegal vendors.

On Wednesday, a handful of licensed vendors were seen selling their wares in Corona Plaza. Some are still on edge after the city swept the plaza nearly two weeks ago during the crackdown.

Now vendors who’ve been told to leave the plaza are pushing back, including Rosario Troncoso, who spoke to NY1 in Spanish through an interpreter.

“It’s been 14 days without none of the vendors being able to work,” said Jennifer Salgado, who interpreted for Troncoso.

Salgado is the lead organizer for the Street Vendor Project under the Urban Justice Center.

Troncoso was selling clothing, wallets, bags and other accessories in the plaza until the city stopped her.

“But they did tell us that if we did not leave because we did not have a permit or license, then we could be subject to arrest,” Salgado said on behalf of Troncoso.

The Street Vendor Project provided NY1 with cellphone video of the city Department of Sanitation clearing out the plaza in late July, confiscating five carts officials believe were abandoned.

It came after complaints from neighbors about overcrowding, trash and other quality of life issues stemming from an increase in vendors.

“Two weeks ago it was looking like a dump site. Garbage all over the place,” said Harvey White, who once lived in the area for years and still visits frequently. “Vendors all over blocking up the where we couldn’t even pass through here.”

Vendors have been pushing back against the plaza crackdown through protests and petitions for support from thousands in the neighborhood. They want the city to establish a formal market.

“The vendors are asking for two things,” said Salgado. “One, to continue negotiations with the city. And two, sign a concessionary agreement so that the vendors can return to the plaza and operate safely.”

But, some people are happy with fewer vendors in the plaza, including White.

“Look at it now,” White said. “Everything looks different. It’s changed. It’s just like back to normal now. I really appreciate everything sanitation and the police did because it was really ridiculous.”

While vendors recognize the need for things to change, they said they also need to be able to make a living.

“We don’t have any money coming in,” Salgado said on behalf of Troncoso. “We haven’t been able to make up for rent and for groceries.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Sanitation said that the agency had been enforcing rules around street vending with an emphasis on warning about potential consequences of unlicensed operations.

“Unregulated street vending is a quality of life concern that affects the safety, accessibility and cleanliness of our neighborhoods,” the department said.