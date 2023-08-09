The median age of a U.S. House member is 58 years old, and is even older for the U.S. Senate: 65, according to the Pew Research Center. Yet the median age of Americans is just 38, according to the U.S. Census.

Enter a new political action committee called Leaders We Deserve, which is working to elect more young progressives to Congress and state legislatures to even out the age disparity in American government.

What You Need To Know A new political action committee called Leaders We Deserve is aiming to get more young progressives elected to Congress and state legislatures



The group was founded by Parkland school shooting survivor and gun legislation advocate David Hogg and Kevin Lata, who managed the campaign for the first Gen Z member of Congress, Maxwell Frost, D-Fla



The group says it will identify candidates that can have the biggest impact on their states and support them with fundraising and campaigning



Leaders We Deserve plans to make its first round of endorsements before the end of the year

“Our political system is stacked against young people in favor of those who are older, wealthier and white,” according to Leaders We Deserve, an organization co-founded by Parkland school shooting survivor and gun legislation advocate David Hogg and Kevin Lata, who managed the campaign for the first Gen Z member of Congress, Maxwell Frost, D-Fla.

The group’s mission, according to its web site, “is to identify and elect more trailblazers — youthful, audacious and charismatic leaders who aren’t afraid to challenge the status quo.”

The group says it will identify candidates that can have the biggest impact on their states and support them with fundraising and campaigning. It is currently working to identify “young, dynamic, diverse, exceptional progressive candidates” 30 years old and younger for state legislatures and 35 years old and younger for Congress, according to its website.

The site points out that Millennials and Gen Z made up 25% of the electorate in 2020 but held just 21% of state legislative seats.

Age is the most important reason Democrats say they prefer someone other than Joe Biden to be the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nominee, in the most recent New York Times/Siena College poll. Biden is currently 80 years old and would be 82 if elected for a second term. Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump is 77.

Leaders We Deserve says electing more young people will help advance the progressive agenda because of their proximity to issues such as gun violence. Giving more young people a political voice fosters more faith in democracy and in government, encouraging them to vote.

Leaders We Deserve plans to make its first round of endorsements before the end of the year.