MADISON, Wis. — There’s a delicious new spread of jobs in Stoughton, and one top cheese maker wants you to know all about them.

What You Need To Know Emmi Roth needs 120 individuals for its new Stoughton conversion facility





The plant will break down cheeses manufactured at other state facilities and then ship them out nationwide





The company prides itself on offering generous vacation package and living wage for its employees

The three-decade old, award-winning Wisconsin cheese company is building a specialized production center in Dane County.

“We’re known for our award-winning cheeses,” Emmi Roth’s director of manufacturing Jordan Ehlen said, while discussing an expansion effort.

The company is completing their new headquarters and conversion plant in the fall with a more than 130,000-square-foot facility.

“And as our business has grown, we’ve had a need for in-sourcing our own conversion,” Ehlen said.

“We will take our cheeses that we make at our other facilities and break them down into shreds,” Ehlen said. “Wedges, chunks of crumbles, and be able to sell them to our consumers.”

It’s why Emmi Roth representatives said they want top talent.

“So in total, we’ll be hiring 120 people to support our new site here,” human resources director Seth Rehbaum said.

He made a point to add that many of the positions are entry level. The company Rehbaum said prides itself on offering at least three weeks vacation for all employees and a living wage.

“So all our jobs, they’re starting anywhere from $20 an hour all the way up to $26 an hour,” Rehbaum said. “All different levels of manufacturing, production and distribution.”

There are plenty of perks, ranging from company cheese boards and various discounts.

“One of the benefits of working at Emmi Roth is there’s always great cheese around to taste and try as well as we do focus and care about our employees and focus on work life balance and making sure we have a good culture for people to be successful with,” Ehlen said.

Emmi Roth representatives also said they offer employees volunteer time to support their local communities. Those interested can learn more about the openings here.