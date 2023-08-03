MADISON, Wis. – A new bar and restaurant is coming to Madison’s north side, as the area continues to grow.

Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge is set to open this fall on North Sherman Avenue. Owned by Majestic owner Matt Gerding and Ancora Café owner Tori Gerding, it’s inspired by ‘60s Wisconsin bars.

Appropriately, music will have a home there. It has a DJ booth built into the corner.

“[It] will be utilized a lot on Friday and Saturday nights,” Matt Gerding said. “DJs will be spinning vinyl, classic, soul and jazz records.”

As Madison’s population grows, so does its residential landscape. The Oscar Mayer plant’s redevelopment into housing marks a new era for the area.

“There seems to be a lot of younger folks and families that are gravitating to the north side. I think it’s the next area that’s going to see a big of a boom,” Matt Gerding said.

The Gerdings live in the neighborhood and saw a need for more unique establishments such as Lola’s, which is in the same strip mall as one of the Ancora locations.

“We wanted to build something that was approachable enough for a lot of the people in Maple Bluff in the neighborhood over here, as well as a lot of the other north side neighborhoods,” Matt Gerding said. “To be able to attract some of the older folks, but also be young and fresh and have a twist around it.”

The origin of the name and vibe don’t get any more Wisconsin: It’s named after a bar in St. Nanziaz, in Manitowoc County.

“We grabbed inspiration from a place in Tori’s hometown which is called Lola’s Tomcat Lounge, which is run by an 87-year-old woman that’s owned it for 31 years, and still bartends every night,” Matt Gerding said.

Photos show Lola Otto behind the bar with her hair done, makeup on and often a smile on her face. She’s thrilled about her new namesake.

“We’ve known her for a handful of years after going to her bar. We asked for her blessing, and using her name. She was just blown away excited, couldn’t hardly believe it,” Matt Gerding said. “Rushed to the other end of the bar, and told the regulars ‘that guy over there is gonna open a bar after me!’”

A new chapter for Gerding coincides with new excitement on the North side, as more people choose to be Madisonians.

Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge is set to open in October.