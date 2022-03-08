STATEWIDE — Florida's average gas prices took another small dip on Saturday, according to AAA.

The state's average gas price on Saturday is at $3.68 per gallon, a one-cent drop from Friday.

The current record for the average price of gas in Florida is $4.89 that was set on Monday, June 13, 2022.

In February 2022, Florida drivers were paying an average of about $3.50 per gallon.

National gas prices

The national average price of gas on Saturday is $3.81 per gallon, a penny decrease from the previous day, AAA said.

The current national record was set on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at $5.01 per gallon.

The previous record high had been $4.33, set on March 11, 2022. But the old record was $4.08 per gallon, set on July 16, 2008.

For some context, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says $4.11 in 2008 was worth about $5.25 in 2022. AAA had predicted prices would keep spiking and that they could resume their climb, which they did after a short-term decline.