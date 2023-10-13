New York City Transit President Richard Davey on Friday told New Yorkers to be vigilant as they navigate the city’s transit network after concerns were raised following a call from a former Hamas leader urging protests in support of Palestine.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and other security officials on Thursday assured New Yorkers that there were no specific, credible threats, but Davey emphasized the importance of caution, noting the NYPD will be ramping up patrols on subways and buses.

"You'll see a pretty significant, sizable presence of police in the subway system today for sure. You'll see signage, reminding our customers that if they see something, they should let us know, call 911, or report it to a police officer or one of our employees,” he said. “The message last night from the mayor and the governor, is that New Yorkers should go about their day with some hyper vigilance, and that said, we will be vigilant as well."

Davey said uniformed and plain-clothes officers will be patrolling the transit network along with the system's 11,000 cameras, half of which are capable of live streaming to the Security Command Center. Davey highlighted that transit employees have also been instructed to remain vigilant, with station agents actively monitoring platforms and mezzanines.

Still, he said he does not believe that the enhanced security will impact the lives of New Yorkers just trying to go about their day.

“I think the resilience of this city speaks volumes. It's also incredibly [diverse], which I think is why we all live here,” he said.

He added that the best advice he can give is to "just be more aware."