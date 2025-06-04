Good morning, Central Florida. Here's what you need to know today.

Your Weather Planner

There will still be a 50% coverage of showers and storms around through the afternoon hours, but there also will be some breaks of hazy sun helping temperatures return to the mid- to upper 80s.

Get the rest of the forecast here.

Highs: Low to Mid-80s Lows: Low 70s Rain Coverage: 50%

Check your hour-by-hour forecast here | Share your weather photos

Around Central Florida

1. Health First officials say weather was a factor in deadly crane collapse in Merritt Island

Brevard County officials say two people were killed in Merritt Island when a crane collapsed at a construction site.

2. Pulse shooting survivors, victims' families to meet with FBI for final questions before case is closed

Nine years after the Pulse nightclub mass shooting, survivors and victims’ families will meet with FBI agents next week to ask any final questions before the case is closed.

3. Apopka City Council partners with Matthew's Hope for mobile sleeping bus project

Leaders with Matthew’s Hope want to bring a mobile sleeper bus to the city of Apopka to help keep people off the streets at night and give them a safer place to rest.

4. 19-year-old Titusville man charged in Cocoa shooting that injured toddler

A 19-year-old Titusville man was arrested this week and charged in connection with a May 17 shooting outside a Cocoa business that left a 1-year-old child injured.

Around the Nation

1. U.S.- and Israeli-backed group pauses food delivery in Gaza after deadly shootings

2. Trump talks to Putin on Ukraine and Iran, says it was ‘not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace’

3. Trump tax bill will add $2.4 trillion to deficit and leave 10.9 million uninsured, CBO analysis says

4. Ukraine seeks air defense systems as Western backers meet without the Pentagon chief

Quote of the Day

Europe and the United States say progress has been made but there were no breakthroughs during a meeting in Paris to negotiate a settlement of a tense tariff spat with worldwide economic ramifications between two global economic powerhouses.

U.S. President Donald Trump blames the gap between what the U.S. sells and what it buys from Europe on unfair trade practices and often criticizes the EU's 10% tax on imported cars. America's tax on imported cars was 2.5% until Trump raised it to 25% in April. The EU has argued its purchases of U.S. services, especially in the technology sector, all but overcome the deficit.