Good morning, Central Florida. Here's what you need to know today.
Your Weather Planner
Be prepared for locally heavy rain that could produce 2 to 3 inches in some neighborhoods, causing poor drainage areas to flood; with more cloud cover, highs will stay in the low 80s.
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Lows: Low 70s
Rain Coverage: 60%
Around Central Florida
1. Families of victims in Halloween night shooting to file lawsuit against the city of Orlando, OPD, downtown businesses
The families of the two men killed in last year’s Halloween shooting in Downtown Orlando are taking legal action.
2. Supervisor of Elections reports drop in active voters in Osceola County
The number of active registered voters in Osceola County dropped this year by 28,000 people, according to the Osceola County Supervisor of Elections Office.
3. Florida Board of Governors reject Santa Ono as the next president of UF
The Florida Board of Governors rejected Santa Ono in a 10-6 vote as the next president at the University of Florida.
4. Cocoa Beach marking 100 years since founding
The City of Cocoa Beach is celebrating a centennial birthday.
5. Elon Musk shares how Starship will get to Mars
During a presentation, SpaceX CEO and founder Elon Musk shared how Starship will reach the red planet Mars and how in a few short years, humans may step foot on the red planet.
Around the Nation
Don't Miss This
Quote of the Day
U.S. economic growth will slow to 1.6% this year from 2.8% last year as President Donald Trump's erratic trade wars disrupt global commerce, drive up costs and leave businesses and consumers paralyzed by uncertainty.