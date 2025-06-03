Good morning, Central Florida. Here's what you need to know today.

Your Weather Planner

Be prepared for locally heavy rain that could produce 2 to 3 inches in some neighborhoods, causing poor drainage areas to flood; with more cloud cover, highs will stay in the low 80s.

Highs: Low to Mid 80s Lows: Low 70s Rain Coverage: 60%

Around Central Florida

1. Families of victims in Halloween night shooting to file lawsuit against the city of Orlando, OPD, downtown businesses

The families of the two men killed in last year’s Halloween shooting in Downtown Orlando are taking legal action.

2. Supervisor of Elections reports drop in active voters in Osceola County

The number of active registered voters in Osceola County dropped this year by 28,000 people, according to the Osceola County Supervisor of Elections Office.

3. Florida Board of Governors reject Santa Ono as the next president of UF

The Florida Board of Governors rejected Santa Ono in a 10-6 vote as the next president at the University of Florida.

4. Cocoa Beach marking 100 years since founding

The City of Cocoa Beach is celebrating a centennial birthday.

5. Elon Musk shares how Starship will get to Mars

During a presentation, SpaceX CEO and founder Elon Musk shared how Starship will reach the red planet Mars and how in a few short years, humans may step foot on the red planet.

Around the Nation

Quote of the Day

U.S. economic growth will slow to 1.6% this year from 2.8% last year as President Donald Trump's erratic trade wars disrupt global commerce, drive up costs and leave businesses and consumers paralyzed by uncertainty.