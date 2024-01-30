Good morning, Central Florida. Here's what you need to know today.

Your Weather Planner

A large expansive ridge of high pressure is set to keep the sunshine state living up to it's name once again this afternoon with bountiful sunshine across the region. Temperatures will rise into the lower 70s for Wednesday, putting us very close to our average high mark for the last day of January..

High: Lower 70s Low: Upper 40s Rain Coverage: 0%

Around Central Florida

1. Florida ranks high in study of roadside worker deaths

A new study by AAA revealed 123 construction workers were hit and killed while working near highways from 2015 to 2021.

2. Gallery: Universal shares new renderings of Epic Universe theme park

Universal Orlando has released the first batch of details about its Epic Universe—a new theme park that is scheduled to open in 2025.

3. Aging sewage system sparks million dollar project in downtown Sanford

City of Sanford officials say a project aimed at alleviating sewage issues is underway. That’s after three restaurants in downtown Sanford have expressed concerns and frustration.

4. Priest killed in Palm Bay shooting counseled suspect, per neighbor

A retired priest killed Sunday in a series of shootings in Palm Bay is said to have been counseling the accused suspect, 24-year-old Brandon Kapas, according to a neighbor.

Around the Nation

1. Biden says he's decided on response to drone strike in Jordan that killed 3 U.S. troops

2. The 49ers take on the Chiefs in a rare Super Bowl rematch

3. Two new surveys show Americans feeling better about economy

4. House GOP moving quickly to impeach Mayorkas

5. Illinois election board declines to remove Trump from ballot

6. UPS says it's eliminating about 12,000 jobs

Quote of the Day

The Tropicana Las Vegas, a Sin City landmark for more than six decades, is shutting its doors in the spring to make room for a $1.5 billion Major League Baseball stadium that will be home to the relocating Oakland Athletics.

Bally's Corp. made the announcement Monday, saying the closure on April 2 — days before the 67th anniversary of the Tropicana's opening — marks the beginning of preparations for demolition of the resort on the Las Vegas Strip.