More than a million U.S. veterans have received benefits through the PACT Act, President Joe Biden will announce during a visit to New Hampshire on Tuesday.

The president signed the bipartisan bill into law almost two years ago to expand health care services and benefits to service members who were exposed to environmental toxins while deployed.

“The president has believed for too long that too many veterans who got sick serving and fighting for our country had to fight the VA for their care too,” Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough said Monday during a briefing about the milestone.

McDonough said the president “made clear to me when I came into service that we had one mission, which was to fight like hell for vets. The days when VA moved too slowly to recognize the harmful effects of toxic exposure were over.”

In March, the Department of Veterans Affairs opened up eligibility for the act’s benefits and services to all former service members who were exposed to toxins while in the military. The benefits were not scheduled to take effect until 2034.

The secretary said the VA has provided more than $5.7 billion in earned benefits to veterans in all 50 states and U.S. territories, including 34,000 in California, 44,000 in Georgia and 110,000 in Texas.

The VA grants PACT Act benefits and services to about 75% of those who apply to the program. It has also provided bout 5 million vets with toxic exposure screenings, about 43% of whom reported having at least one exposure. Through the act, about 145,000 veterans have been able to enroll in healthcare.

McDonough said the most common conditions veterans are treated for through the PACT Act include allergic rhinitis, bronchial asthma, hypertension, sinusitis and genital and urinary conditions.

About 3.5 million veterans have been exposed to radiation, toxic fragments, hazardous materials and other toxic substances while in service, according to the VA. The most common exposures are burn pits and Agent Orange.