SAN DIEGO — The Marine Corps released the names Friday of the five Marines killed when their CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter went down in the mountains outside San Diego during a historic storm. All of them were in their 20s.

The decorated Marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and were based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

“We have been confronted with a tragedy that is every service family’s worst fear,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas J. Harvey, commanding officer of the squadron. “The Flying Tigers family stands strong and includes the friends and community who have supported our squadron during this challenging time. We will get through this together.”

The youngest was Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21, of Olathe, Kansas, who was just promoted to the rank of lance corporal on New Year’s Day. The oldest was Capt. Miguel Nava, 28, of Traverse City, Michigan.

Davis and Sgt. Alec Langen, 23, of Chandler, Arizona, were both crew chiefs. The rest were CH-53E pilots.

“We will miss him dearly,” his mother Caryn Langen told KNSD-TV of San Diego.

The other pilots on board were Capt. Jack Casey, 26, of Dover, New Hampshire and Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27, of Emmett, Idaho.

The five deceased Marines from the CH-53E helicopter mishap on February 6, 2024, have been identified.



Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis

Sgt. Alec Langen

Capt. Benjamin Moulton

Capt. Jack Casey

Capt. Miguel Nava



Additional information can be found at:https://t.co/4Qh5AJ9vSB pic.twitter.com/2cXi64cvFZ — 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (@3rdmaw) February 9, 2024

The Super Stallion vanished late Tuesday night on its way back to Miramar from Creech Air Force Base. The craft was discovered Wednesday morning near the mountain community of Pine Valley.

The military confirmed Thursday that all five Marines were killed when their helicopter went down during stormy weather, and efforts were underway to recover their remains, which will take weeks because of the rough terrain and weather, said Col. James C. Ford, operations officer with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. In the meantime, Marines are staying with the remains round-the-clock to adhere to their ethos of never leaving any Marine behind.

The military is investigating the crash.