LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Aaliyah Richmond always loved to cook.

A little more than two years ago, she traded in her full-time job for a deep fryer and apron. She is still finding success with her restaurant, Brunch & Soul.

Richmond started her business at Chef Space, a nearby business incubator where people can rent kitchen space. Last December, she moved a block away and now has a dedicated space to call her own.

“Definitely a blessing,” Richmond said. “I mean, especially to be doing something that you love, and it’s actually working out. So yeah, it’s a blessing.”

Richmond said she couldn’t be happier and is now open five days a week, serving a wide variety of food through DoorDash and to walk-in customers.

Brunch & Soul is in one of two row houses owned by OneWest on South 18th Street. The organization works to revitalize neighborhoods in the West End.

Evon Smith, OneWest CEO, said businesses like Brunch & Soul can operate in the row house space for up to two years. It’s part of an accelerator program that provides business owners with the tools to succeed beyond just being a landlord. The organization provides kitchen equipment, offers mentorship and can help business owners find a future property.

“The community wanted to see more sit-down restaurants, and the community wanted to also participate in small business development and expansion,” Smith said. “That’s where we were able to weigh in.”

Richmond said she dreams of a future brunch spot on Bardstown Road but is more than happy to be in the heart of the Russell neighborhood for the time being

“I hope that one day they’re able to transform west Louisville, especially while I’m here, so that people do feel safe walking up and down the street,” Richmond said.

Since being formed in 2014, One West has raised more than $10 million to invest in the West End. Its goal is to approach redevelopment one block at a time with input and support from those living there.