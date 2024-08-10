LOS ANGELES — Since signing a 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, an influx of Shohei Ohtani fans to Little Tokyo has boosted business for many local businesses.

On Aug. 6, 2024, the Little Tokyo Small Business Summit brought together Little Tokyo community and business leaders and representatives from the Federal Government to discuss how to bolster Little Tokyo’s small businesses.

Little Tokyo Business Association’s David Ikegami estimates the “Ohtani Effect” could add more than 1.5 million more visitors to Little Tokyo over last year.