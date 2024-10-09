LOS ANGELES — Are Jewish delis endangered?

In the past ten years, Los Angeles has lost close to a dozen beloved delis, including Greenblatt’s in West Hollywood and Junior’s in Westwood. Even the iconic Langer’s is considering closing up shop. But the founders of Belle’s Bagels see a different future.

Their new deli and bar in Highland Park is a tribute to traditional Jewish deli culture — but with some modern twists.

Nick Schreiber, co-founder of Belle’s Bagels, Delicatessen and Bar, shared what makes a Jewish deli work.

“To me, a Jewish deli needs pastrami, corned beef, matzo ball soup, good smoked fish, and, last and most importantly, Chinese chicken salad. A Jewish deli feels less like a restaurant and more like a grandmother’s living room,” Schreiber said. “A Jewish deli should feel timeless. You should be able to tell where you are or what year it is.”

Belle’s Bagels unofficially started in 2012 when Schreiber and his longtime friend and business partner J.D. Rocchio made their own bagels at home. The pair moved venues a few times before opening their permanent location in Highland Park.

“This place is an homage to all the Jewish delis and institutions that came before us. We’re deeply inspired by them, both in decor and menu and general disposition... I find that a lot of people will see photos of, you know, institutions that they used to dine at. Mentally, it just transports them back there, which I think gives this place a feeling of timelessness and of existing a lot longer than it actually has,” Schreiber said.

Schreiber explained that the Belle’s Bagels crew has formed deep connections with their community since they started the business. Rocchio discussed the goals of the deli.

“It would be a high and huge honor to really inherit the mantle of Jewish delis, especially in a place like LA with a rich history. We try to not think about it that way. Everyone else will decide whether we’re in their company. We just want to stay passionate about what we’re doing and provide something meaningful and unique to Highland Park,” Rocchio said.

Belle’s is open Wednesday through Monday. Go to BellesBagels.com for business hours and to place an order.

Watch the full video above.

