The United States is working with the United Nations and allied nations, including Egypt, to bring humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza amid the ongoing war in the region between Israel and Hamas.

What You Need To Know The United States will fly humanitarian aid intended for Palestinian civilians in Gaza during the current pause in the Israel-Hamas War



Flights will include food, medicine, nutrition for children and winter clothes to help Gazans as the region's rainy season begins



Since President Joe Biden visited the region in Oct. 18, relief to Gaza has grown from a trickle to a steady flow, including as many as 240 trucks a day

“From the president on down, we understand that what is getting in is nowhere near enough for normal life in Gaza, and we will continue to push for additional steps, including the restoration of the flow of comercial goods and additional basic services,” senior Biden administration officials said on Monday.

The efforts to bring aid to civilians in Gaza will include three relief flights, brought into the region by U.S. military with food, medicine, nutritional support for children and winter clothes to help people make it through Gaza’s rainy season.

Assistance to Gaza has broadly opened up in the nearly two months since the war began, beginning with President Joe Biden’s Oct. 18 trip to Israel.

“Two days before the President’s visit, it was not one drop of water, not one ounce of fuel, not one pencil would move across the border,” one official said. “We very rapidly moved, with the president’s visit, to a quite different position,” with trucks coming through with humanitarian assistance to the south of Gaza to “sustained, 240 trips a day, significant quantities of fuel moving through.”

While medicine, food and shelter assistance are invaluable, fuel is key to essential infrastructure in Gaza, powering pumps, hospitals, wells and sanitation equipment in south and central Gaza, which an official said “now has 80% of the population of the Gaza Strip.”

The current combat pause, driven by the release of prisoners from both Israel and Hamas, has created an opportunity for the U.S. and its humanitarian partners to increase the volumes of aid they’re offering — though officials believe that the current levels, or even increases over the current, need to be sustained to ease crises being faced by civilians.

Now that basic subsistance humanitarian goods are moving through the United Nations and other channels, officials say, they are working with Israel on moving to phase that includes delivering commercial goods and a volume of 300 to 400 truckloads of assistance each day.

“To get to that volume of assistance, inspection procedures will need to be increased and enhanced, and you’re going to need to resort to commercial contracting within Gaza to meet the trucks coming in from Egypt,” officials said.

Egypt is an important point of entry for aid into the region with aid flights arriving at the country's El Arish airport, which lies about 28 miles away from the Rafah border crossing into Gaza. That border opening, which had shut down with the beginning of the war, reopened in late October to allow for humanitarian aid transport.

Officials also said that the establishment of field hospitals in the south of Gaza has been a priority, with a number provided by Jordan, Turkiye, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as hospitals provided by non-governmental organizations. On Monday, the second of two naval vessels arrived in the region to act as a hospital ship, with President Emmanuel Macron stating that up to 50 children could be flown from Gaza to French hospitals, if necessary.

The aid increase comes as Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced plans to travel to Israel and the West Bank after attending meetings this week in eastern Europe.