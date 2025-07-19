When then-U.S. President Barack Obama announced a new course in relations with Cuba in 2014, there were mixed reactions in the United States. Some cheered what they considered a historic milestone after more than a half-century of estrangement, while others criticized what they said would embolden a brutal regime’s tactics.

By then, the Cuban Research Institute at Florida International University had been polling Cuban-Americans in Miami-Dade County, Florida, for more than two decades. And a majority of respondents in 2014 said the U.S. embargo should be lifted and diplomatic relations restored.

“I think the Obama administration very astutely used that as an excuse to move quickly and change the policy,” said Sebastián Arcos, the institute’s interim director, who strongly opposed the thaw.

On July 20, 2015 –– 10 years ago Sunday –– both the United States and Cuba officially reopened their embassies, which had been operating as diplomatic missions under the oversight of Switzerland during the embargo.

In the following months, American tourism expanded in Cuba with U.S. cruise ships beginning to dock in Havana and the U.S. Transportation Department authorizing direct flights by eight airlines. The Rolling Stones played a free concert in the capital city –– the same week that President Barack Obama visited the island and met with then-Cuban President Raúl Castro.

Cuba reported about 4 million visitors in 2016 –– up from about 3.5 million from the prior year.

“People had a sense of hope in Cuba,” said Carlos Gutierrez, former Kellogg Co. CEO and commerce secretary for President George W. Bush. “We were beginning to talk to each other about more than just the fact that we disliked each other, and that sort of broke down. We're back to where we were.”

With the election of President Donald Trump in 2016, a chill returned to the relationship with Cuba –– with the president opting to return to a “comprehensive economic embargo” that blocks most commercial, trade and financial dealings between the two countries.

Some of the last remaining vestiges of the Cuban thaw initiated by Obama ended in 2019 with the cessation of cruise ships sailing regularly to Havana and the elimination of a subcategory in the educational provision allowing American travel to Cuba, called “people-to-people.”

Ahead of Sunday’s anniversary, Spectrum News asked Gutierrez and Arcos to reflect on the détente and how things have changed over the past decade.

‘A time of total change’

Gutierrez, whose family left Cuba when he was 7 years old, said he was initially surprised by and opposed to Obama and Raúl Castro’s announcement of normalizing relations. For years he had touted a hard-line approach to the country –– as commerce secretary he supported Bush’s policies of blocking trade with then-Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s regime.

“For me, it was a time of total change,” he said.

Gutierrez traveled to Cuba “quite a few” times in the months around the embassies’ reopening and became the chairman of the U.S. Cuba Business Council at the Chamber of Commerce.

In an opinion piece published in The New York Times in June 2015, he described his change of heart, noting then that he was “cautiously optimistic.”

“I felt, and I still do, that supporting an emerging entrepreneurial class in Cuba is good,” he said this week. “It's good for the Cuban people. I think it's good for security around the region.”

Gutierrez acknowledged that some in the Cuban-American and business communities were disappointed with the results, as the roughly two years of normalized relations showed that the Cuban government would not abandon its socialist model and the regime clamped down internally each time the U.S. has made moves to tighten restrictions.

“The whole idea has been, let’s squeeze Cuba to the point that people are so fed up and take to the streets and that we wreck havoc and there’s an overthrow of the government,” Gutierrez said. “First of all it hasn’t achieved anything in 65 years, and number two is, as we look back now, is it to our benefit to have total bloodshed and crisis in Cuba, especially now that we are worried about migration? What would that look like — a million people in the Florida strait?”

Gutierrez contended that a “guarded relationship” between the U.S. and Cuba could help prevent a humanitarian crisis on the island, from which more than 850,000 people left between 2021 and 2024 as economic conditions have worsened. An estimated 10% of the the Cuban population emigrated from the country — the largest migration wave in Cuban history.

“I think just in a practical sense, and this is very unpopular with my Cuban-American colleagues, the best thing that can happen is a gradual transition to the point where we have –– and I don't think we'll ever be best friends –– but have a kind of a peaceful coexistence, see the Cuban people improving their lifestyle,” he said.

‘A very naive moment’

Arcos, whose father and uncle had supported the Cuban revolution before they were disallusioned and became prominent dissidents, was imprisoned for a year at age 20 in Cuba before coming to the United States in 1992. He remembered the mood 10 years ago.

“The belief at the time was that the regime would not be able to resist the embrace of the Obama administration,” Arcos said. “It was a very naive moment.”

He recalled a lecture with several people at the time who had attended the reopening of the U.S. Embassy in Havana, which had shuttered in 1961 when former President Dwight Eisenhower severed ties with Fidel Castro’s government.

“These people were starry eyed. It is the only way I can describe it,” Arcos said. “They were completely taken by Obama’s oratorical skills, the way he described what he was doing and how it was different and how it was going to be better than the policy that came before.”

In the decade since, he feels that time has proved his opposition correct.

“Eventually the regime showed that it had no intent of changing its nature,” Arcos said. “They had no intent of truly normalizing the relationship with the United States and, of course, they had no intent in changing the equation inside the island.”

The Cuban government continued to repress dissent and discourage public criticism during the thaw, according to a 2016 Human Rights Watch report, and has reinforced the same economic policies that Arcos said has now exasperated economic inequality to the worst point since the Cuban revolution. A report from the Madrid-based Cuban Observatory of Human Rights found that more than 89% of Cubans lived in extreme poverty in 2024.

“This regime has been too cruel to too many people for too much, for too long,” Arcos said.

Arcos described what he called a “fundamentally flawed” premise behind Obama’s and other efforts to normalize the relationship with the Cuban regime.

“Cuba is broken because of and as a result of U.S. policy,” Arcos said. “All you have to do is change U.S. policy, and Cuba will fix itself. That was Obama’s assumption.

“It was kind of a slap in the face,” he said, of the reaction. “The Cuban government’s reluctance to embrace the opening reconvinced many of these Cubans that hard line was the only way.”

Trump’s second term in office

While some believed former President Joe Biden’s policies with Cuba would echo that of Obama, some of the biggest changes were made in the waning days of his administration.

In January, Biden removed the country’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism as part of a deal stewarded by the Catholic Church to free 553 political prisoners –– some of whom had been arrested during the protests of July 11, 2021.

Since Trump’s inauguration earlier this year, his administration has moved to retighten restrictions on the 778-mile-long island. On June 30, the president reissued his Strengthening the Policy of the United States Toward Cuba memo, reiterating adherence to restrictions on tourism, emphasizing the embargo with Cuba and and ending economic practices that “disproportionately benefit the Cuban government or its military, intelligence, or security agencies or personnel at the expense of the Cuban people.”

Lee Schlenker, the policy director at the Alliance for Cuba Engagement and Respect, or ACERE, noted that although U.S. tourism is generally prohibited, there are still roughly a dozen legal options for travel to the island, including humanitarian projects, athletic tournaments and education activities. ACERE, which was founded in 2020, aims to restore relations between the United States and Cuba.

“We have definitely backtracked, reversed for a whole number of reasons,” Schlenker said. “The panorama right now is quite distinct from where we were 10 years ago.”

With Cuba-hardliner Marco Rubio serving as secretary of state — and as acting national security adviser — the administration has seemed to signal that it may escalate its pressure on Cuba. Rubio, himself the son of Cuban immigrants, called leadership in Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba the “enemies of humanity” during a visit to Costa Rica in February.

The U.S. sanctioned Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and other top officials for human rights violations and for restricting access to visas on the anniversary of the July 11 protests earlier this month. The State Department also added 11 hotels –– including new luxury properties in Havana such as the Hotel Torre K-23 –– to the Cuba restriction list and Cuba Prohibited Accommodations List, for companies and properties linked to the Cuban government.

Separately, the Trump administration included Cuba on a list of seven nations last month to face increased visa restrictions for its nationals coming to the United States and revoked temporary humanitarian parole for about 300,000 Cubans in March.

The moves come amid worsening conditions in Cuba, including food shortages and electricity outages, which the country’s government blames on U.S. restrictions. Cuba’s economic minister said this week that the island continued its five-year decline, and the labor and social security minister resigned after backlash to her suggestion that people begging were faking poverty.

"It's having a lot of impacts, both materially, socially and in terms of just people's psyche as well," Schlenker said.