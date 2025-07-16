WASHINGTON –– As Republican congressional leaders work to pass the Trump administration's request for $9 billion in spending cuts to foreign aid and public broadcasting, it seemed Wednesday that funding for a flagship global health program focused on combating HIV and AIDS had been spared — much to the relief of international advocacy groups.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said Tuesday that there had been “a lot of interest” from Republican lawmakers to restore funding for the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR.

“We hope that if we can get this across the finish line in the Senate that the House would accept that one small modification that ends up making the package still about a $9 billion rescissions package,” Thune said.

Since it was established by former President George W. Bush, PEPFAR is credited by the State Department with having saved 26 million lives and preventing 7.8 babies from being born with HIV and AIDS. It remains the largest commitment by any nation to address a single disease in history, and has directed $100 billion to the global HIV/AIDS response.

In a fact sheet, the State Department also contended that the program had changed the trajectory of the HIV pandemic, citing higher reduction rates for new-infections and deaths in the some 55 countries where PEPFAR operates.

“PEPFAR is a lifeline for communities across Africa,” International AIDS Society President-elect Kenneth Ngure said in a statement. “Restoring this funding would mean hope for people living with and affected by HIV. But African leadership must remain at the centre of shaping our response, and we need to keep advancing conversations about sustainable financing – including stronger domestic investments and strategies to reduce dependence on global donors.”

U.N. officials also emphasized the importance of PEPFAR in a report issued last week that detailed the challenges faced by HIV programs in low- and middle-income countries from the sudden loss of U.S. funding.

On Jan. 24, President Donald Trump issued an executive order, freezing foreign aid for 90 days. Secretary of State Marco Rubio later approved an emergency waiver for “life-saving humanitarian assistance.”

However, the “systemic shock” of freezes and cuts –– in PEPFAR funding and from other programs –– has since “destabilized supply chains, led to the closure of health facilities, left thousands of health clinics without staff, set back prevention programmes, disrupted HIV testing efforts, and forced many community organizations to reduce or halt their HIV activities, upending critical community systems,” the U.N. officials wrote.

The report estimated that if U.S. financial support is not restored, there could be 4 million AIDS-related deaths and 6 million more HIV infections by 2030.

In May, the George W. Bush Presidential Center celebrated the 22nd anniversary of Bush signing of the U.S. Leadership Against Global HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Act to authorize PEPFAR and included a warning for the Trump administration that halting the program ahead of its 2030 goal of ending HIV/AIDS would also “not only risk millions of lives that currently depend on the program but would also undercut decades of American investment and cede ground to Russia and China.”

And the impact of funding losses has already been deadly, according to research by a Boston University School of Public Health associate professor of global health, who created an online tracker to estimate the deaths associated with PEPFAR changes since January 24. The PEPFAR Impact Counter estimates that more than 75,000 adults and 8,000 children have died.