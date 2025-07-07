After returning to power and successfully shedding the federal prosecution of himself and his allies for attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump sees kinship in Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro as the far-right leader faces a trial for an alleged coup attempt and assassination plot in 2023.

On Monday, Trump threatened Brazil for its “terrible” treatment of Bolsonaro as he and seven allies are on trial in front of the nation’s Supreme Court for efforts that prosecutors allege included a systematic effort to undermine the electoral system, urging military leaders to join them in their cause, inciting a riot in Brazil’s capital on Jan. 8, 2023, and a plot to assassinate now-President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, his running mate and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, a foe of the former president and one of the judges presiding over his current trial.

“Brazil is doing a terrible thing on their treatment of former President Jair Bolsonaro,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday morning. “He is not guilty of anything, except having fought for THE PEOPLE. I have gotten to know Jair Bolsonaro, and he was a strong Leader, who truly loved his Country.”

“I’ll be watching the WITCH HUNT of Jair Bolsonaro, his family, and thousands of his supporters, very closely. The only Trial that should be happening is a Trial by the Voters of Brazil — It’s called an Election. LEAVE BOLSONARO ALONE!” Trump added, claiming Bolsonaro was facing political persecution that “happened to me, times 10, and now our Country is the ‘HOTTEST’ in the World!”

Trump’s federal prosecution for his public and private efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential loss on the basis of lies about election and voter fraud was dismissed after his victory last November as Justice Department policy dictates sitting presidents can’t be charged with crimes and the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that presidents have broad immunity for actions taken while in office.

Bolsonaro, 70, served as Brazil’s president from 2019 to 2023 and is currently barred by Brazilian courts from seeking public office until 2030. Brazil’s next presidential election is in October 2026.

Bolsonaro's son Eduardo relocated to the U.S. in March, and has said he would work to push for sanctions against Moraes, who is leading several investigations into his father’s actions. Both father and son have forged close ties with the U.S. right and Trump’s movement, including Donald Trump Jr., CPAC and Steve Bannon.

In February, Trump’s media company sued Moraes hours after the judge began considering the elder Bolsonaro’s indictment.

In May, Moraes ordered the opening of an investigation into Eduardo Bolsonaro following a request from the Prosecutor General's Office, citing the possible crimes of obstruction of investigation and attempted violent abolition of the democratic rule of law in his push for sanctions.

Brazil’s Supreme Court didn't comment on Trump’s message on Monday.

Lula said in a statement, which didn't mention Trump by name, that “the defense of democracy in Brazil is a topic for Brazilians. We are a sovereign nation.”

Brazil’s president added: “We have solid and independent institutions. No one is above the law. Even more so those who attack freedom and the rule of law.”

Later, speaking on the sidelines of a summit of BRICS emerging economies in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's president said that he had “more important things to comment" on than Trump's post on Bolsonaro.

“Go take care of your own life, not ours,” Lula said.

In a separate post on Sunday night, Trump threatened any country “aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS” — the association of 10 nations with so-called “developing economies” formed in the first decade of the 21st century as an alternative to the U.S.-led G7 bloc — will be hit with an additional 10% tariff on top of the new rates the U.S. president began to announce this week. BRICS leaders and diplomats — from the countries of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia — met in Rio de Janeiro over the weekend and into Monday for its 17th annual summit.

“There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote.

On Monday, he announced new tariff rates in public letters to the leaders of certain countries, including 30% on South Africa and 32% on Indonesia. It was not immediately clear if the 10% additional tariff was included in that figure.

On Sunday, members of the BRICS bloc condemned the increase of tariffs, without citing Trump in their final declaration.

“I think it’s very wrong and very irresponsible for a president to threaten others on digital networks,” Lula said. “We don't want an emperor.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.