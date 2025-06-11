WASHINGTON — Members of Congress pressed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday over whether the Trump administration wants Ukraine to be victorious in the three-year war begun by Russia.

Hegseth testified alongside Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Dan Caine before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee.

“Which side do you want to win?” Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., asked the defense secretary.

“As we have said time and time again, this president is committed to peace in this conflict,” Hegseth responded, without naming the country he moments earlier identified as the conflict's victim, Ukraine. “Ultimately peace serves our national interests and we think the interests of both parties, even if that outcome will not be preferable to many in this room and many in our country.”

"We don't want a headline at the end of this conflict that says 'Russia wins and America loses,'" McConnell said, later adding, "America's reputation is on the line."

McConnell and fellow lawmakers from both sides of the aisle chided the defense secretary over what they saw as inadequate funding for Ukraine in the department’s proposed budget.

“Vladimir Putin has no serious intent of negotiating,” Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware said. “He continues to attack civilian targets night after night with hundreds and hundreds of drones. The Ukrainians have just carried out a spectacular attack against military targets, and it seems to be concerning that the 2026 request eliminates aid for Ukraine entirely.”

Hegseth said during his testimony that some U.S. security spending for Ukraine is still in the pipeline but did not provide any details.

“The budget reflects the reality that Europe needs to step up more for the defense of its own continent, and President Trump deserves the credit for that,” he said.

In his opening remarks, the defense secretary said he needed more time to provide Congress members with details of his department's $961 billion budget request but that the administration has already done away with $30 billion in “wasteful” programs and redirected funding toward the president’s priorities, such as border security.

Hegseth said the U.S. was shifting its focus to the Indo-Pacific and its “pacing threat” of China and that his department’s agenda was “peace through strength,” echoing his testimony to a House Appropriations subcommittee Tuesday.

Wednesday’s hearing focused much more than the prior day on the largest and deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.

“Is Putin going to stop in Ukraine?” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina asked in another exchange, initially directing the question to Caine and then turning to Hegseth.

“Remains to be seen,” the defense secretary said, drawing a swift reply from Graham.

“Well, he says he's not,” the senator said. “This is the '30s all over. It doesn't 'remain to be seen.' He tells everybody around what he wants to do.”

In her turn to question the defense secretary, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., raised testimony given by Hegseth earlier in the hearing.

“You pointed out that Javelins [missiles] were given to Ukraine during the first Trump administration, and I support that,” she said. “But I would point out that he was impeached over holding up and giving those Javelins and equipment to Ukraine.”