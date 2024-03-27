American support for Israel’s military action in the Gaza Strip has plummeted since November, according to a Gallup poll published Wednesday.

Just 36% of U.S. adults surveyed this month said they back Israel’s actions in Gaza, while 55% disapprove. Four months ago, 50% of Americans supported Israel’s actions and 45% did not. Nine percent said this month they have no opinion.

After Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and abducting 250 others, Israeli forces unleashed an extensive aerial bombardment and large-scale ground invasion in Gaza. More than 32,000 people have been killed in Gaza and more than 74,000 have been wounded, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Women and children have accounted for about two-thirds of those killed, the ministry said.

Sixty-four percent of Republicans said they endorse Israel’s offensive, down from 71% in November. Just 18% of Democrats approve, down from 30% four months ago. And 29% of independents back Israel’s efforts there, down from 47%.

It has been a challenging situation for President Joe Biden to navigate politically. Israel is a longtime U.S. ally, and Biden has repeatedly said he believes it has the right to defend itself and prevent future attacks by Hamas. He also has pushed for Congress to approve $14 billion to support Israel and U.S. military operations in the region.

But the president has faced pressure from some Democrats and other nations to take a firmer stand with Israel over the large number of civilian deaths and suffering in Gaza.

After vetoing earlier attempts to call for a cease-fire in the territory, the United States sponsored a United Nations Security Council resolution last week that called for “an immediate and sustained cease-fire.” Russia and China, however, vetoed the measure, arguing it was not clear or direct enough in calling for an end to the fighting.

On Monday, the Security Council passed a separate resolution demanding a cease-fire in Gaza during the remaining weeks of the holy month of Ramadan. The U.S. abstained from voting because the resolution did not condemn Hamas but did not use its veto power to block the measure. Angry, Israel responded by canceling a visit to Washington by a high-level delegation.

The Gallup poll was conducted March 1-20, before both U.N. votes.

Seventy-four percent of those polled said they have been following news about the war very or somewhat closely. That has changed little since November, when 72% said they were closely monitoring the war.

Whether someone is closely watching the developments in the Middle East had little impact on approval ratings. Fifty-five percent who said they follow very closely, 56% who follow somewhat closely, and 54% who do not follow closely disapprove.

A Gallup survey released last week found that just 27% of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of the situation in the Middle East. Fewer than half of Democrats — 47% — said they approve, while 16% of Republicans and 21% of independents said they did. In November, 32% of U.S. adults — and 60% of Democrats — approved of Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

However, the conflict does not appear to be damaging Biden’s overall approval rating, which ticked up from 38% in February to 40% this month.