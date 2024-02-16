Prince Harry says he’s grateful for the time he spent with his father, King Charles III, last week, just after learning of the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

What You Need To Know Prince Harry says he’s grateful for the time he spent with his father, King Charles III, last week, just after learning of the monarch’s cancer diagnosis



The Duke of Sussex told ABC News’ “Good Morning America” that he jumped on a plane immediately after his spokesman told him about his father’s illness, adding, "I love my family"



Buckingham Palace announced earlier this month Charles, 75, has cancer, but it has not said which type



Harry would not discuss Charles’ prognosis, telling ABC, “That stays between me and him"

The Duke of Sussex told ABC News’ “Good Morning America” that he jumped on a plane immediately after his spokesman told him about his father’s illness.

“I love my family, and the fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that,” Harry said in the interview that aired Friday.

Buckingham Palace announced earlier this month Charles, 75, has cancer, but it has not said which type. The cancer was detected during a treatment for an enlarged prostate but is not prostate cancer, the palace said.

Harry arrived at Clarence House less than 48 hours after Buckingham Palace’s announcement. His visit with his father lasted for less than an hour.

Harry would not discuss Charles’ prognosis, telling ABC, “That stays between me and him.”

The prince has had a strained relationship with his father and brother, Prince William, since Harry and his wife, Meghan, quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.

Harry and Meghan have also made a series of explosive claims about the royal family in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and in the prince’s 2023 autobiography “Spare.”

Asked if his father’s illness could have a unifying effect on his family, Harry said, “Yeah, I’m sure.”

The interview was given in Whistler, Canada, as Harry marked one year until the winter Invictus Games — featuring wounded, injured and sick service members — are held there.

He said he’s witnessed “on a day-to-day basis” how the families of military veterans have come together in difficult times.

Meanwhile, the prince told ABC that living in the United States is “amazing” and he loves “every single day.”

Harry said he’s considered becoming an American citizen but added that it’s not a high priority for him now.