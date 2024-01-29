President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that he has decided on the response to the drone strike in Jordan over the weekend that killed three U.S. service members and wounded dozens of others.

Speaking to reporters before heading to political fundraisers for his reelection bid in Florida, Biden also said that he holds Iran responsible for the attack because "they're supplying weapons to the people who did it."

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that he has decided on the response to the drone strike in Jordan over the weekend that killed three U.S. service members and wounded dozens of others





Biden also said that he holds Iran responsible for the attack because "they're supplying weapons to the people who did it"





The Pentagon on Monday identified the names of the three U.S. service members killed: Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46 of Carrollton, Ga., Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24 of Waycross, Ga. and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Ga.





The Army announced Tuesday that it has posthumously promoted two of the soldiers: Sanders and Moffett were upped to the rank of sergeant, Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder told reporters at a briefing Tuesday afternoon

The president did not elaborate further on his response, but when asked how it will be different from other deterrence efforts in the Middle East, Biden replied, "we'll see."

"I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East," Biden said. "That's not what I'm looking for."

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the U.S. could take "multiple" actions to respond to the attack.

"It's fair for you to expect that we will respond in an appropriate fashion," Kirby said. "And it is very possible that what you'll see is a tiered approach here, not just a single action, but essentially multiple actions."

The Pentagon on Monday also identified the names of the three U.S. service members killed: Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46 of Carrollton, Ga., Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24 of Waycross, Ga. and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Ga.

Kirby said Tuesday that Biden spoke to the families of the three soldiers and will attend the dignified transfer of their remains in Dover, Del., on Friday. He noted that the families were all supportive of his presence at the dignified transfer.

Kirby said Biden "was grateful for their time" and "expressed to them how proud we all are of their service [and] how we mourn and feel sorrow over their loss."

The president, Kirby said, "made sure that those families knew that not only was that service and sacrifice going to be honored and respected but that they would continue to get the support that they need as they work through what no family wants to go through."

The Army announced Tuesday that it has posthumously promoted two of the soldiers: Sanders and Moffett were upped to the rank of sergeant, Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder told reporters at a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Secretry of Defense Lloyd Austin will call the families of the killed servicemembers, and plans to be in attendance at Dover Air Force Base on Friday, when the remains of those service members will return to the U.S.

The strike was the first deadly attack against U.S. forces since the Israel-Hamas war ignited even greater tensions within the region.

The Pentagon is also tracking reported injuries to more than 40 servicemembers, ranging from cuts and lacerations to possible concussions, Ryder said. Three injured servicembembers were transported for medical care in Germany — one of those three is said to be in crtical but stable condition, while the other two are in fair and stable condition.

Soldiers stationed at Tower 22 are there in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the ongoing nine year mission to defeat ISIS, the Islamic State of iraq and Syria.

The Pentagon is continuing to investigate the attack, Ryder said.

"What we do know is that Iran-backed militias are responsible for these continued attacks on US forces, and that we will respond at a time and manner of our choosing. While we do not seek to escalate tensions in the region, we will also take all necessary actions to protect our troops or facilities in our interests," he said later adding that "there will be consequences."

Ryder’s statement echoed President Joe Biden’s comments to reporters Friday, in which the president both held Iran responsible for the attacks because "they’re supplying weapons to the people who did it" and said that he "[doesn’t] think we need a wider war in the Middle East."

Meanwhile, the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah, one of several groups eyed by U.S. officials, announced Tuesday in a statement “the suspension of military and security operations against the occupation forces in order to prevent embarrassment to the Iraqi government.”

The attacks on U.S. forces by Iraqi militias over the past four months have placed the government of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in an awkward position. Sudani was brought to power by Iranian-allied factions but has also attempted to stay in Washington’s good graces and has condemned the attacks on U.S. forces serving in Iraq as part of an international commission to fight the Islamic State. Iraqi and U.S. officials on Saturday opened talks aimed at winding down the commission’s presence.

Kirby said that Biden spoke with the soldiers' families Tuesday morning and extended his condolences, pledging full assistance to the families as they grieve.

In separate calls with the families, Biden also gauged their feelings about his attendance at Friday's dignified transfer of the fallen service members' remains at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Friday, and “all of them supported his presence there,” Kirby said.

“He was grateful for their time. He expressed to them how proud we all are of their service," Kirby said of Biden's calls with the families. “How we mourn and feel sorrow over their loss.”

Kirby added: “The president will be going to the dignified transfer on Friday.”

The solemn ceremony marks the return of fallen service members to American soil as they journey to their final resting place, with silent honor guards carrying flag-draped transfer cases holding the remains from transport aircraft to military vehicles.

The Pentagon identified those killed in the attack as Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Georgia; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Georgia; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Georgia. The Army Reserve announced on Tuesday that it had posthumously promoted Sanders and Moffett to the rank of sergeant.

There have been a total of 166 attacks on U.S. military installations since Oct. 18, including 67 in Iraq, 98 in Syria and now one in Jordan, a U.S. military official said. On Tuesday, Al-Asad Air Base in Western Iraq was targeted again by a single rocket, but there was no damage and no injuries in that attack, a U.S. military official said. The three soldiers killed in the Jordan strike were the first U.S. military fatalities in the Middle East since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out. One contractor has also died as the result of a heart attack after a strike on Al-Asad in December.

In 2021, Biden attended the dignified transfer of the remains of 13 troops killed in a suicide attack during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Separately, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany said it expected to receive 3 U.S. service members who were injured in the drone attack, including one listed in critical, but stable, condition. The Pentagon has said at least 34 troops were injured alongside the three killed in action.