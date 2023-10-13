North Korea has begun delivering arms to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine, a White House official said Friday.

The White House released photos it says shows the movement of the containers from North Korea to Russia by ship.

Kirby said the U.S. is concerned about the possibility of Russian assistance to Pyongyang in exchange for the weapons. The United States has assessed that North Korea is seeking fighter jets, surface-to-air missiles, armed vehicles, ballistic missile production equipment and other materials and advanced technologies.

“We are monitoring closely whether Moscow will provide Pyongyang with these materials, and we have already observed Russian ships offloading containers in the DPRK that may constitute initial deliveries of material from Russia,” Kirby said.

International sanctions have hampered Russia’s efforts to acquire munitions, which is why it sought help from another Western adversary, Kirby said.

The U.S. is working with allies on a response, Kirby said. He noted that the U.S. has in recent months sanctioned individuals and entities involved in arms deals between Russia and North Korea and that new sanctions could be imposed.

In addition, the arms transfers violate a series of resolutions by the United Nations Security Council, Kirby added. He said the U.S. “will continue to aggressively raise these arms deals at the U.N. alongside with our allies and partners.”

“This is not a surprise,” he said. “We have warned the President [Vladimir] Putin still aims to conquer the country of Ukraine and to occupy more of its territory.”

The U.S. has been working to supply Ukraine with more defensive equipment, Kirby said. But he added it’s critical that Congress supply supplemental funding to Kyiv, funding that is facing increasing resistance from House Republicans.