The families of four American citizens who have gone missing since the start of the war between Hamas and Israel called Tuesday for the Israeli and United States governments to do everything they can to find their loved ones.

“It seems to me that the United States, my original home and still a very beloved place for me, always wants to be and must be on the side of good. Hamas is evil,” Jonathan Dekel-Chen, whose son, Sagui, is unaccounted for, said during a news conference in Israel.

“What we've witnessed — this kind of savagery, this kind of inhumanity — must be stopped,” added Jonathan Dekel-Chen, who was born in Connecticut. “And as a result, like the other five people on this stage who would prefer to be anywhere but here right now, [we] do appeal to the United States government, to the Congress to do what they can on the side of good here.”

Jonathan Dekel-Chen said Kibbutz Nir Oz, where he and his son lived, “is no more. It was destroyed in a barbaric, inhuman attack in which dozens of my friends, my neighbors were killed. Many dozens more are either known to be hostages or missing.”

Sagui Dekel-Chen, 35, was among a group of young men from the kibbutz who tried to repel an attack from Hamas, his father said. Many residents of the kibbutz were killed, but Sagui Dekel-Chen, who has two children and whose wife is pregnant, has not been found, Jonathan Dekel-Chen said.

Rachel Goldberg said her 23-year-old son, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, was camping when Hamas militants attacked a music festival in southern Israel. After holing up herself in a bomb shelter in Jerusalem on Saturday morning, she checked her phone to find two messages from her son. One said, “I love you.” The other said, “I’m sorry.”

“They were all civilians at a music festival,” Rachel Goldberg said. “They were fish in a barrel.”

Cobbling together stories from witnesses, she said she knows Goldberg-Polin was injured in a gun battle. His arm was severed from the elbow down and he used a shirt as a tourniquet, she said.

Goldberg-Polin, who was born in California, was among six people who survived the attack and ordered by Hamas assailants to walk out of the festival, said his mother said, who added that police told her the last signal from his cellphone came from along the Gaza border.

Goldberg-Polin’s father, Jon Polin, said several people told him his son and a friend saved lives by throwing back live grenades.

Nahar Neta fought back tears discussing his 66-year-old mother, Adrienne, whom he believes was abducted by Hamas. Nahar Neta said his siblings were on the phone with Adrienne Neta — who was born and raised in Fresno, California, and worked as a nurse — when terrorists barged into her home in Be’eri.

“We heard a little bit of screaming, and that was our last contact with her,” Nahar Neta said. “And it is our hope — which is a bit ridiculous at this stage to say — that the optimistic scenario here is that she's held hostage in Gaza and not dead on the street of the kibbutz.”

Nahar Neta said the Israeli and U.S. governments have a responsibility to bring back their hostages.

“We expect nothing less from the U.S. administration, from President [Joe] Biden and Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken,” Nahar Neta said.

He said his family has received “zero communication” to date from Israeli officials.

“My mom devoted her life to helping other people of all races and genders,” Nahar Neta said. “In her practice as a nurse in the hospital … she installed this passion for people in us, her kids and her grandkids.”

Rubi Chen, who is originally from New York, said his son, Itay, was serving in the Israeli army along the border with Gaza on Saturday morning. He has not been heard from since alerting his father his unit was under attack.

The Israel Defenses Forces has officially declared Itay Chen missing in action, his father said. There have been no reports of the soldier being spotted since Saturday morning, and his name has not appeared on any lists of individuals who have been hospitalized or killed.

“You would think it would be a good assumption to say that after 70 hours, if he's not in the state of Israel, he might be some other place,” Rubi Chen said. “And if that is the case, then he is, by definition, a POW.”

Rubi Chen said he wants the U.S. government to demand Hamas treat his son as a prisoner of war under international law, which requires visits from a doctor and a United Nations representative.

“We want to go back to become family, you understand, as soon as possible,” Rubi Chen said.

At least 11 U.S. citizens have been killed in the Hamas-Israel conflict and an unknown numbers are unaccounted for, Biden said Monday.

“My heart goes out to every family impacted by the horrible events of the past few days,” the president said in a statement. “The pain these families have endured, the enormity of their loss, and the agony of those still awaiting information is unfathomable.”

“I have directed my team to work with their Israeli counterparts on every aspect of the hostage crisis, including sharing intelligence and deploying experts from across the United States government to consult with and advise Israeli counterparts on hostage recovery efforts,” Biden added.