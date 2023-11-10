SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One million electric vehicles are expected to be sold this year in the United States.

Though it is a major milestone, recent trends show the electric vehicle market could be cooling down.

Andrew Hawkins, the transportation editor for The Verge, joined “Inside the Issues” host Amrit Singh to discuss EVs and the factors at play for the changing market.

“The millionth EV sold in the United States, I think, is a huge deal. I think it’s a sign that things are trending electric,” Hawkins said.

Major auto manufacturers like Ford and General Motors have announced they will pull back investments in electric vehicles because of what they say is a lack of consumer interest.

Hawkins adds there are a lot of barriers currently in place that are impeding the transition to electric vehicles such as automakers pulling back their investments, the recent UAW strike, competition from China and charging infrastructure.

“[Consumers] need to see prices come way down. Right now, EVs are still kinda considered to be a luxury or premium product for a lot of people,” Hawkins noted.

While China is currently the leader in electric vehicles manufacturing, the Biden administration has made major investments through the Inflation Reduction Act to catch up.

For example, there is a $7,5000 tax credit available for anyone who purchases an electric vehicle that was manufactured in the United States.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order requiring all vehicles sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035.

Hawkins adds that is just one of the many moves that will help electric vehicles become a mass consumer product.

“I think we’re going to see it probably in the next five years or so, when EV’s start to become the majority of vehicles sold in the United States,” Hawkins said.

