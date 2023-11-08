Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats will work with Republicans to try to avoid a government shutdown from moving forward.

“We said from the very beginning, as House Democrats, that we are going to do everything possible to find common ground with our Republican colleagues on any issue, wherever and whenever possible. And that’s exactly what we’ve done from the very beginning of this Congress,” he told NY1 political anchor Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Tuesday.

Lawmakers and Congress have 10 days to avoid the possible shutdown. House Republicans are demanding for border security changes as a condition for further support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

“We’re going to continue to find a bipartisan path forward on any issue consistent with our values, and clearly, that is what House Democrats will have to do to avoid a government shutdown Nov. 1,” he continued.