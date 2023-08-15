The state will not be able to issue more new cannabis licenses at least for another two weeks. This stems from a lawsuit brought by veterans with disabilites.

The plaintiffs say that the state is acting unconstitutional and discriminatory by only awarding licenses to those convicted of marijuna-related crimes.

State officials have defended the move, saying it is an effort to right the wrongs of a war against drugs.

Fatima Afia, an associate attorney for Rudick Law Group, joined host Bobby Cuza on “Inside City Hall” Tuesday night to talk more about cannabis.

Rudick Law Group specializes in advising clients on matters involving the state's medical marijuana statutes, as well as guiding small businesses through the cannabis industry.