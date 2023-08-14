Under a new law, landlords can be fined up to $10,000 if they knowingly rent out commercial space to unlicensed marijuana sellers.
The fines are part of a larger citywide push to crack down on illegal smoke shops. There are 8,000 of them throughout the five boroughs, according to City Council data.
City Councilmember Lynn Schulman, who sponsored the bill that is cracking down on the shops, joined host Bobby Cuza on "Inside City Hall" Monday night to discuss illegal smoke shops.
Schulman's District 29 in Queens includes the neighborhoods of Rego Park, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens and Richmond Hill. She is the chair of the City Council Committee on Health.