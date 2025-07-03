SAN PEDRO — Citing recent reports of U.S. Immigration and Enforcement activity in Southern California, San Pedro businesses have decided to postpone the launch of a night market event, it was announced Wednesday.

The Downtown San Pedro Historic Business Improvement District -- also known as Discover San Pedro -- said the First Thursday Night Market, originally scheduled for Thursday, will not take place.

The decision was made in partnership with Unidos Community Events, a nonprofit that promotes public safety and works to reduce violence in communities impacted by gangs and policing.

"Our top priority is the safety and comfort of our community, vendors and guests," Ryan Blaney, president and CEO of Discover San Pedro, said in a statement.

"We cannot in good conscience launch a new community event under circumstances that may compromise the sense of belonging and security we work so hard to foster," he added.

While ICE operations have not occurred within the designated event space, Discover San Pedro noted that the presence of federal agents near other markets in Southern California has "caused understandable fear and unease, particularly within immigrant communities," according to Discover San Pedro.

The night market was expected to bring more than 70 vendors, food trucks, live entertainment and thousands of visitors to the heart of San Pedro.

"We know this delay will disappoint many, be we also know it's the right decision," Blanely said in his statement. "First Thursday is about community connection, and if some of our neighbors feel unsafe, we all lose. We're committed to launching when we can truly celebrate together."

The event will be rescheduled at a later date. Meanwhile, the First Thursday ArtWalk will continue as planned with open galleries, food trucks, live music and community activities from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"Unidos and our vendor community stand with San Pedro and can't wait to launch this partnership and see San Pedro vibrant as ever -- full of community, unity and joy," Jahir Gil, of Unidos Community Events, said in a statement.