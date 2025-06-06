Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whose mistaken deportation to El Salvador became a political flashpoint in the Trump administration's stepped-up immigration enforcement, has been returned to the United States to face criminal charges related to what federal authorities say was a massive human smuggling operation that brought immigrants into the country illegally.

What You Need To Know Kilmar Abrego Garcia has been charged with in the United States with transporting illegal immigrants into the country, nearly three months after the Trump administration mistakenly deported him to his native El Salvador



The human trafficking charges stem from a 2022 vehicle stop in which the Tennessee Highway Patrol suspected him of human trafficking



Abrego Garcia, who had been living with his wife and children in Maryland, was deported in March to El Salvador's CECOT prison, despite a 2019 court order blocking his deportation to his homeland because of fear of persecution



The indictment filed last month charged Abrego Garcia with "conspiracy to transport aliens" and "unlawful transportation of undocumented aliens"

“This is what American justice looks like,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said Friday in announcing the return of Abrego Garcia and the criminal charges.

He is expected to be prosecuted in the U.S. and, if convicted, will be returned to his home country in El Salvador at the conclusion of the case, officials said Friday.

The charges stem from a 2022 vehicle stop in which the Tennessee Highway Patrol suspected him of human trafficking. A report released by the Department of Homeland Security in April states that none of the people in the vehicle had luggage, while they listed the same address as Abrego Garcia.

Abrego Garcia was never charged with a crime, while the officers allowed him to drive on with only a warning about an expired driver’s license, according to the DHS report. The report said he was traveling from Texas to Maryland, via Missouri, to bring in people to perform construction work.

In a motion to unseal Abrego Garcia’s indictment filed in federal court in Tennessee on Friday, acting U.S. Attorney Robert McGuire wrote that the defendant had been “served with the Arrest Warrant and brought into custody.”

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said at Friday’s press event: "He just landed today,"

Abrego Garcia, who had been living with his wife and children in Maryland, was deported in March to El Salvador's CECOT prison, despite a 2019 court order blocking his deportation to his homeland because of fear of persecution.

The indictment filed last month charged Abrego Garcia with "conspiracy to transport aliens" and "unlawful transportation of undocumented aliens." Prosecutors allege that Abrego Garcia made more than 100 trips between 2016 and 2025 bringing undocumented people between Texas to Maryland and other states for financial gains.

He allegedly worked with several other unidentified people, according to court filings.

Co-conspirators outside of the U.S. allegedly facilitated the border crossings of people from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and elsewhere, and Abrego Garcia then picked up the people who had illegally crossed the border in Houston, Texas, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Middle Tennessee said.

Prosectors also allege that Abrego Garcia transported narcotics and illegally purchased firearms in Texas for redistribution and resale in Maryland.

McGuire had asked the court to seal Abrego Garcia’s indictment the same day it was filed — May 21 — in order to “preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation while other witnesses and potential co-conspirators are interviewed, and while other evidence is being sought and/or collected.”

In response to the DHS report’s release in April, Abrego Garcia’s wife said in a statement that he sometimes transported groups of workers between job sites, “so it’s entirely plausible he would have been pulled over while driving with others in the vehicle. He was not charged with any crime or cited for any wrongdoing.”

The Trump administration has been publicizing Abrego Garcia’s interactions with police over the years, despite a lack of corresponding criminal charges, while it faces a federal court order and calls from some in Congress to return him to the U.S.

Authorities in Tennessee released video of a 2022 traffic stop last month. The body-camera footage shows a calm and friendly exchange between officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Officers then discussed among themselves their suspicions of human trafficking because nine people were traveling without luggage. One of the officers said, “He’s hauling these people for money.” Another said he had $1,400 in an envelope.

An attorney for Abrego Garcia, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, said in a statement after the footage’s release in May that he saw no evidence of a crime in the released footage.

“But the point is not the traffic stop — it’s that Mr. Abrego Garcia deserves his day in court,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.