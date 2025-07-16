ANAHEIM, Calif. — More than 30,000 cast members at Disneyland Resort help make sure that all the rides are running, families are making memories and much more.
That includes two brothers who came from a very different industry. They are retired but decided to start working again — at Disneyland.
Peter and Jerry Wong spent decades working in the aerospace industry, and when they retired, they started new careers at a place they’ve been visiting since they were kids.
Both brothers said working at Disneyland Resort doesn’t feel like a job.
