LAKE FOREST, Calif. — In 2023, 22.5% of people with disabilities were employed, marking a record high since 2008, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As we mark Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month every March, we spotlight a program that’s been going on for years in Orange County.

Goodwill OC along with Oakley have had a longtime partnership to hire people with disabilities. Currently, three employees, Dan Lawrence, Thai Le and Ngoc Nguyen, are part of the warehouse team who are responsible for preparing materials that are shipped out for production.

Rebeca Aquique, vice president of Supply Chain for Oakley, said the three men are always smiling, working hard and striving to learn. She said they're part of the Oakley family and role models for their peers, leadership and management.

Jodean Hudson, Goodwill OC director of job placement, said the program helps individuals with getting interview-ready, preparing resumes, helping dress for success and just about every aspect they need to land the job and keep the job. She added that it's the best feeling to see people with disabilities be happy at work and earning a paycheck.

OC Goodwill also has similar partnerships with Orange County Fire Authority, Nike, First American Financial Corporation and other companies.