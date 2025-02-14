ALTADENA, Calif. — Ethan and Jennifer Schweitzer lost their home in the Eaton Fire, a cherished family property passed down from Ethan’s father.

Among their many losses was his fiancée's engagement ring, left behind while she worked as a barista at a local hospital. But this Valentine’s Day, thanks to Dejaun Jewelers, she received a new ring, a symbol of resilience, love and hope.

For the Altadena couple, the unexpected gift is a bright spot as they begin rebuilding their lives.

Click the arrow above to watch the video.