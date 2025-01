LOS ANGELES — Servicemaster Restore is a company that helps homeowners clean up their properties after damage is done.

Right now, its focus is helping those who have homes that were damaged by the Eaton fire.

Los Angeles County leaders also announced one-stop funding to help residents and businesses recover from the Eaton and Palisades fires.

The county created a portal to connect people with trusted organizations that can provide relief and support, such as Servicemasters Restore.