LOS ANGELES — Founded by Seiichi Kito, Fugetsu-Do has been a family-owned and operated confectionery store in Little Tokyo since 1903, specializing in Japanese rice cakes, more commonly known as mochi.

In keeping with Japanese tradition, Mochi are often eaten to celebrate the New Year.

Demand for mochi during the winter holidays accounts for approximately 25% of Fugetsu-Do’s yearly business.