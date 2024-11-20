As many Americans continue to struggle with high prices, there’s some good news as they enter the holidays. The cost of a Thanksgiving dinner will be less this year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. A classic turkey dinner with all the trimmings for 10 people will cost $58.08 — a 5% decrease compared with 2023.

What You Need To Know A classic turkey dinner with all the trimmings for 10 people will cost $58.08 this year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation





That's 5% less than 2023 but 19% higher than five years ago





The federation's Thanksgiving dinner survey is based on volunteer shoppers in 50 states and Puerto Rico shopping at thier local grocery store for one week to survey classic Thanksgiving feast food prices





The majority of holiday dinner items fell in price this year





While it's the second year in a row prices for Thanksgiving meal items have fallen, they are still 19% higher than five years ago.

Now in its 39th year, the federation’s Thanksgiving dinner survey is based on volunteer shoppers in 50 states and Puerto Rico shopping at their local grocery store for one week to survey classic holiday food prices. The survey includes turkey, cubed stuffing, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, frozen peas, fresh cranberries, celery, carrots, pumpkin pie mix and crusts, whipping cream and whole milk.

The majority of those items fell in price this year, including turkey, sweet potatoes, frozen peas, carrots, celery, pumpkin pie mix, pie crusts and whole milk. Dinner rolls, fresh cranberries, whipping cream and cubed stuffing all increased.

Processed foods saw the largest price increases because of inflation and labor shortages. Turkey, which makes up the largest portion of the total dinner bill (44.2%), led the overall drop in cost for a Thanksgiving meal this year. Turkey prices fell 6% this year compared with 2023 because of decreased demand.

Ham, russet potatoes and frozen green beans also saw year-over-year price reductions.